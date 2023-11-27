Nora Fatehi raised the temperature to a soaring high on all our Insta feeds by unveiling striking images from a lifestyle magazine photoshoot. The jaw-dropping pictures showcase Nora in a sultry animal print; cut-out maxi dress boasting a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The leopard-printed ensemble from the renowned Italian label Roberto Cavalli beautifully accentuates her curves. The Dilbar fame further elevated her look with dramatic gold earrings and chic black sunglasses. Adding a playful touch, she draped a jet-black fur piece over her dress, letting her stunning locks cascade down as the singer/dancer posed haughtily for the camera. Scroll down to check her alluring look. Nora Fatehi Radiates Boss Lady Glamour in Striking Black Ensemble Paired With Chic Leather Jacket and Statement Accessories (View Pics).

Nora Fatehi's Glam-Check!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)