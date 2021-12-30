TC Candler officially revealed its annual rating of "The 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021" on 28th December. The list includes faces of some famous actors and celebrities whose classiness makes the public bask in their charm. Prominent celebrity actor and Model of Myanmar Paing Takhon who has been awarded a prison term for three years for protesting against the military leads the list of the Most Handsome Faces of the Year. BTS' V in the third spot and Jungkook in the fifth, while Jimin and Jin featured in the top 50. The list is an attempt to introduce "new faces to countries they ordinarily would not reach." BLACKPINK's Lisa Tops TC Candler's 100 Most Beautiful Faces 2021 List, Food Blogger Emilie Nereng Bags Second Spot! (Watch Video).

Watch The 100 Most Handsome Faces Of 2021

