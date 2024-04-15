Step into the glitzy world of Bollywood as Janhvi Kapoor plans a fairytale-worthy soirée fit for royalty in honour of Anant Ambani's soon-to-be-bride, Radhika Merchant! Channelling the iconic Princess Diaries vibe, Janhvi and her squad deck out in playful pink pyjamas, while Radhika radiates elegance in pristine white pyjamas. The group seemed to have a fun party with close family and friends. The girls, accessorised with adorable tiaras and matching sandals, exude charm and style, setting the tone for a night of bachelorette party fun. Against a backdrop adorned with flowers, lights, slides and plush pillows, the scene is nothing short of magical. Capturing the essence of friendship and celebration, they strike adorable poses, their smiles lighting up the room. It's a picture-perfect moment, brimming with laughter and joy, as they create unforgettable memories together. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Age, Education and Family: Meet the Bride and Groom in the Limelight Ahead of Their Grand Wedding.

