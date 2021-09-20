Remember the scene where Ranveer Singh comes walking to Deepika Padukone in the song "Ang Laga De Re" from Ramleela? That's when everyone fell in love with Singh's body even more. While the actor often shares pictures from his workout, the latest photos shared by the actor remind of the lean, chilled Ranveer Singh from Ramleela and the pictures are surely hot enough to raise the temperature.

Check Out The Photos Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

OMG!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Hotness Alert!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

