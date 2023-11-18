Prince William has been declared the sexiest man alive, surpassing billionaires and Hollywood stars, according to a study by the Reboot agency. The ranking considered factors such as golden ratio facial proximity, shiny head factor, voice attractiveness, height, and global search interest. William secured the top spot with a score of 9.88, overtaking last year's winner, Vin Diesel, who now holds second place with a final score of 8.81/10. The top ten list also features names like Jason Statham, Samuel L. Jackson, Jeff Bezos, Michael Jordan, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Shemar Moore, Shaquille O’Neal, and Terry Crews. Prince William Arrives in Singapore for Annual Earthshot Prize Award, the First to Be Held in Asia.

Prince William has been named the ‘world's sexiest bald man’. pic.twitter.com/ljrngIAk4L — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 27, 2021

