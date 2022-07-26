Anushka Sharma is spending some great time in Paris and her recent pics are a proof of her pleasurable moments! The 'Chakdaha Xpress' actress recently shared a pic from her Paris window and we stan her! She looked euphoric in her open tresses and cheerful smile that made her look as bright and beautiful as the day itself. She captioned her picture as, "Mere saamne wali khidki mein...Paris musings." No doubt, Anushka is on cloud nine and the picture perfectly depicts her charismatic persona! She is giving some major inspiration to take a trip to Paris and fall in love with the city! Anushka Sharma Is All Smiles As She Relishes Croissants During Her Parisian Vacay! (View Pics)

View Recent Pic of Anushka Sharma:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)