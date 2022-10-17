Dheeraj Dhoopar recently visited Udaipur also called The City Of lakes and was really charmed by the city. The actor was recently there with his co-star Aamna Sharif for a shoot. He posted a picture of himself enjoying the scenic city riding on his Harley Davidson bike and mentioned that bikes for him are romantic. Sherdil Shergill Promo: Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar's Show All Set To Go On-Air Tonight (Watch Video).

Take a look:

