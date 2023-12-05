Hina Khan is currently living her best life in Mauritius, and she's not afraid to show it! The actress recently took to Instagram to share a stunning photo dump from her exquisite vacation, and let's just say it's pure vacation envy. From slaying in vibrant dresses that perfectly capture the island's colourful spirit to indulging in mouthwatering local cuisine that looks like a feast for the senses, Khan is clearly having the time of her life. Check out her photos below. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Sizzling Looks From Her ‘Beautiful Time’ in Goa; Check Throwback Pics Shared by Actress on Insta.

Hina Khan Holidays in Mauritius:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)