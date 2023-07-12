Soha Ali Khan has shared a cute family photo on social media. The Rang De Basanti actor took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her with her husband, Kunal Kemmu, and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The family is currently holidaying in the US. The Bollywood actress is seen in a floral print shirt paired with denim. Kunal Kemmu is seen in a short-sleeved white printed shirt paired with white pants and a grey cap. Their daughter Inaaya is seen wearing a cute pink hat in the family photo. Soha Ali Khan Holidays in California, Looks Refreshing in Floral Shirt and Pink Cap (See Pic).

Here's Soha Ali Khan's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

