Vienna, Copenhagen and Melbourne are among the top 10 list of the world's most livable cities in 2023. The list released by the Economist Intelligence Unit includes 11 cities, with two cities tied for the 10th spot. While Vienna, Copenhagen and Melbourne have taken the first three spots, the other cities include Sydney, Vancouver, Zurich, Calgary, Geneva, Toronto, Osaka and Auckland. Notably, Osaka and Auckland have tied for the 10th spot. Global Peace Index 2023: Iceland Tops As Most Peaceful Country in the World; Know Where India Stands on List.

World's Most Livable Cities 2023

