A 42-year-old Armenian artist, Narine Arakelian, is selling one of her ovarian eggs as an NFT, and she said she hopes the buyer would conceive a child with it. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are basically a type of digital art used in cryptocurrency. Arakelian says, "The egg will hopefully become a child and then it will be a child, not art. However, I hope the child and its parents will always feel a special connection to my art and the NFT”. Currently, Narine has not set a particular price for the NFT and it appears that she is willing to sell it to the highest bidder. Fractionalized NFTs? Fracada is an Open-source DApp That Locks an #NFT and Mints a Number ... - Latest Tweet by Cardano.

Artist Narine Arakelian At Miami Art Basel

Armenian artist Narine Arakelian plans to give the gift of life along with her first ever NFT painting. https://t.co/1u4L64JHqR — FORTUNE (@FortuneMagazine) December 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)