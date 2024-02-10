Nagaland minister and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Temjen Imna Along recently shared a video via his official X handle wherein he can be seen being pulled out of a muddy pond after getting stuck in it. Two men can be seen helping the latter out of the water. Known for his witty take on issues, Along can be seen cracking jokes during the tricky situation. At one point, he can be heard saying, “I’m the biggest fish in the pond.” Further, Along added a quirky caption to the now-viral clip saying, “Aaj JCB ka Test tha! Note: It's all about NCAP Rating, Gadi Kharidney Se Pehley NCAP Rating Jarur Dekhe. Kyunki Yeh Aapke Jaan Ka Mamla Hain.” The clip is currently doing rounds on social media. 'Haar Kar Jeetne Wale Ko…': Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland Minister Quotes Shah Rukh Khan's 'Baazigar' Dialogue After Winning Alongtaki Constituency.

Nagaland BJP Leader Temjen Imna Along Pulled Out From Muddy Pond

Aaj JCB ka Test tha ! Note: It's all about NCAP Rating, Gadi Kharidney Se Pehley NCAP Rating Jarur Dekhe. Kyunki Yeh Aapke Jaan Ka Mamla Hain !! pic.twitter.com/DydgI92we2 — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)