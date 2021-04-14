A San Diego Zoo wildlife expert was bitten a venomous snake, an African Bush Viper and was hospitalised due to the attack. The person attacked is said to be the caregiver for an African Bush Viper in a non-public area of the zoo, when on Monday the snake attacked the man leaving him hospitalised with no antivenom. A Bush viper venom is said to hemotoxic aka having the ability to destroy red blood cells and disrupt blood clotting. This can cause organ or tissue damage leaving the man attacked by the venomous in a critical position. Drunk Karnataka Man Bites Snake Into Pieces and Shouts at It for Coming in the Way of Him Riding His Bike (Watch Viral Video).

Any known antivenin is not yet available for bush vipers. An antivenin is an antiserum containing antibodies against specific poisons, especially those in the venom of snakes, spiders, and scorpions. For a person bit by such snakes without an antivenin certain alternate therapies have been successful in treating the bites. "Although the San Diego Zoo cares for a number of venomous reptiles, incidents like this are very rare, and the snake was contained at all times with no risk of an escape," the zoo said in a statement to USA TODAY. Snake Bites Man On Face While Opening Door, Scary Footage From Oklahoma Caught on Doorbell Cam.

What is an African Bush Viper?

An African bush viper, which is the type of snake involved in this case, is also known as Atheris squamigera and they are mainly native to parts of western and central Africa. They are considered extremely venomous and their venom can cause fever, haemorrhaging and possibly death in humans. Atheris is a genus of venomous vipers known as bush vipers found only in tropical Subsaharan Africa (excluding Southern Africa).

Normally patients with bites from such venomous snakes with no antivenom are treated for their bites using antivenom created for other snakes' venom. No update on the man's health has been shared yet. Last year, a 25-year-old migrant worker died after being bitten by a snake at a COVID-19 quarantine facility in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. Dhansingh was bitten by a poisonous snake while he was asleep in a room at a quarantine centre in a government school at Lengi village.

