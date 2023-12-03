Safina Namukwaya became the oldest woman in Africa to have twins at the age of 70. Safina Namukwaya delivered a healthy boy and a girl on November 29 with the help of IVF treatment at a hospital in Kampala, Uganda. The hospital called her birth “historic”. This was her second time using IVF, as she had a baby girl in 2020. Uganda: Two Men May Face Death Penalty After ‘Aggravated Homosexuality’ Charge Under Country’s New Anti-Gay Laws.

‘Africa’s Oldest Mother’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)