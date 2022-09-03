TBH this is not why I pay for the internet but then again, who am I to judge Kazakhstan Bodybuilder and internet sensation Yuri Tolochko’s new-found love, his ‘new babe.’ It’s an adorable grey and white coloured teddy bear! Love is love, and Yuri has found it in a soft toy. He introduced his new bae to the world by posting a couple of Instagram videos. The caption for the first one read, “Let me introduce to you my new babe.” And the clip showed Yuri Tolochko getting all chummy for the teddy; in fact, he goes on to wipe his armpits with the soft toy and sniff it. This is not the first time the Kazakh bodybuilder finds himself making the headlines. He first became a talking point on the internet after he declared his love for a sex doll, later married the sex doll, had a threesome with two sex dolls and then wished to introduce a male sex doll. Yep, the guy is busy, and we truly hope he has found his one true love in the teddy bear! Kazakhstan Bodybuilder Yuri Tolochko 'Divorces' His Sex Doll Margo, Gets New Wife Doll With Chicken Body.

Kazakhstan Bodybuilder Yuri Tolochko and His New Babe!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuri Tolochko (@yurii_tolochko)

Another Video of Yuri Tolochko Getting Kinky With The Teddy Bear!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuri Tolochko (@yurii_tolochko)

Yuri Tolochko With His Sex Doll

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuri Tolochko (@yurii_tolochko)

Yuri Tolochko With His Sex Doll Luna on Holidays

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuri Tolochko (@yurii_tolochko)

And Some More Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuri Tolochko (@yurii_tolochko)

