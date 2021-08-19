Celebrating the festive spirit of Onam, Facebook has released a new short film dedicated to Kerala folk art Pulikkali. This art form is performed on streets where the artists are painted as tigers entertaining people. The film showcases the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the lockdown where it gets difficult to reach out to people and perform. The short film highlights the actors finding ways to reach to their fans through a live performance on Facebook. It is a way of bringing people close together and getting accustomed to the tradition and culture of Onam virtually. Travel Guide To Kerala During Onam: These 5 Places Will Drench You In The Festive Spirit Of Onam 2021.

Have a look at this beautiful short film with big message!

