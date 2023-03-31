A lot of AI artists are bringing forth their creative visions of famous personalities. Now, an AI artist Jyo John Mulloor George RR Martin’s recreation of characters from Game of Thrones has surfaced in Indian wear. The result is amazing and has struck a chord with fans of the series. Using elaborate jewellery, lehenga and sherwanis, the artist has given an appealing look to Queen Daenerys, Arya Stark, Sansa Stark, Cersei Lannister, Tyrion Lannister, Bran Stark and Jon Snow. Suriya 'Loves' His Fans' Recreation Of His Steps From Ayan Song Pala Palakkura Pagalaa Nee (Watch Video).

AI Artist Reimagines GOT Stars in Indian Costumes

