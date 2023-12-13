On Tuesday, December 12, Air India unveiled the new outfits that its pilots and personnel will now be wearing. The airline is integrating Vistara into its operations through a merger, and this is the first time in the company's sixty years that the crew uniforms have changed. The airline was formed in 1932. Air India stated in a social media post on X that the new uniform is an "ode to Air India's rich history and a promise of a bright future." The airline said that the uniforms will roll out by the end of this year. In order to create new uniforms that 'represent the confident, vibrant new India', the airline hired fashion designer Manish Malhotra to create designs in the colours red, aubergine, and gold for its over 10,000 flight crew, ground crew, and security officers. Air India Cabin Crew Posts Videos Dancing in Uniform on Bollywood Songs Inside Aircraft, Airline Orders to Take Down Videos from Social Media.

