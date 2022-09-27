As per news sources, Ajay Devgan is all set to return with a sequel of Drishyam! The Bollywood actor was seen hinting over the release of Drishyam 2 on Twitter recently. He dropped a series of ‘purane bills' or old bills that played a crucial role in the suspense thriller released in 2015. Sharing the bills, the actor wrote, “Kuch purane bills haath lage aaj". Fans speculated the release of Drishyam 2 soon and reacted to the post with comical memes and puns. Drishyam Funny Memes, Images and Hilarious Jokes are Ready To Bombard Online Ahead of 2 October When 'Vijay Went to Panjim with His Family'.

Drishyam 2 Coming Soon?

Eagerly Waiting 

Movie Buffs While Speculating The Bills 

Check The First Tweet Again

2 October Is A Legendary Dates For Movie Enthusiasts 

Just For Reference 

Fans Know Everything 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)