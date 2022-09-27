As per news sources, Ajay Devgan is all set to return with a sequel of Drishyam! The Bollywood actor was seen hinting over the release of Drishyam 2 on Twitter recently. He dropped a series of ‘purane bills' or old bills that played a crucial role in the suspense thriller released in 2015. Sharing the bills, the actor wrote, “Kuch purane bills haath lage aaj". Fans speculated the release of Drishyam 2 soon and reacted to the post with comical memes and puns. Drishyam Funny Memes, Images and Hilarious Jokes are Ready To Bombard Online Ahead of 2 October When 'Vijay Went to Panjim with His Family'.

Drishyam 2 Coming Soon?

Kuch purane bills haath lage aaj! pic.twitter.com/fxSF3g0zv7 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 27, 2022

Eagerly Waiting

Movie Buffs While Speculating The Bills

Par Goa to aap 2 oct ko Gaye the,r 3 ko satsung — atul jain (@caatuljain8387) September 27, 2022

Check The First Tweet Again

Mujhe laga bhi shuru mein ki purane bills kyun dekhenge par 2nd pic se pata chala ki you are promoting #Drishyam2 ALL THE BEST 👍 pic.twitter.com/qz2HXKZaVl — Tanvi Tripathi (@deewane_filmy) September 27, 2022

2 October Is A Legendary Dates For Movie Enthusiasts

सच कहूं मैं अभी ही इस मूवी को देख रहा था।😁😁 मुझे पता है 2 अक्टूबर को आप फैमिली के साथ स्वामी चिन्मयानंद जी के सत्संग में गए थे।😁😁#DRISHYAMMOVIE — Sanjay Sardar (@SanjayS93341145) September 27, 2022

Just For Reference

Fans Know Everything

Are sir kab aa rahi hai Drishyam 2, wow, maza ayega. Hum 2 Oct ko swami Chinmayananda ji ke satsang me panji gaye the aur 3 Oct ko wapas aye the….. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 amazing, ratt Gaya tha sach me. All the best sir, eagerly waiting — Serius Monk (@ekchup_sausukh) September 27, 2022

