In a remarkable incident, an iPhone that fell from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 survived a staggering 16,000-foot drop, as confirmed by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Another iPhone discovered prior to this incident was also found intact and in working condition after the fall. Sean Bates, the finder of the iPhone from Flight 1282, reported that the device was still in aeroplane mode and completely usable. Additionally, a missing door plug torn off during the incident was found in a school teacher's garden. Alaska Airlines Incident: DGCA Confirms Satisfactory Operational Checks on Boeing 737 Max Aircrafts in India.

The NTSB confirmed the incident and also claimed that there’s another iPhone that they found to be in working condition after the fall — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) January 8, 2024

Sean Bates found an iPhone from Alaska flight 1282. It was intact, usable and still on airplane mode after falling 16,000 feet. Another iPhone was found prior to his discovery, also intact.#Flight1282 #iPhone #iPhones pic.twitter.com/fZUXwUYa35 — Melissa Jean (@MelissaJeanSays) January 8, 2024

Quick video I just posted to TikTok summarizing how I found that passenger's phone pic.twitter.com/saCoMyA9ra — Seanathan Bates (@SeanSafyre) January 8, 2024

