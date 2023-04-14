A UFO enthusiast has claimed to find a UFO in an image of Ryugu Asteroid shared by American space agency NASA earlier. Conspiracy theorist Scott C. Waring posted the video to his ‘UFO Sightings Daily’ YouTube channel explaining how the concerned object is between two tall canyon walls, hidden there for a long time “since one can clearly see two areas on each side where landslides took place on the front top of the UFO.” Aliens Caught on Camera Visiting Earth? 'Cigar-Shaped UFO' Seen Flying in Clear Skies, UFO Hunter Shares Video.

Conspiracy Theorist Finds UFO in NASA’s Ryugu Asteroid Image

