Alien rumours rife again after viral videos show two 10-foot-tall "strange beings" strolling on a hilltop in Brazil. Apparently, even aliens need tropical vacations. The videos come days after heavy police presence around Bayside Marketplace in Miami on New Year’s Day made many speculate that aliens had visited the mall. The viral videos show two huge, humanoid figures walking on a hill near a small island in Brazil. The island is called Ilha do Mel, and it is located two miles from the southeast coast of Brazil. The figures are about 10 feet tall, and they seem to enjoy the view of the island. The hill they are on is hard to access for most people, but they have no trouble walking on it. US: Massive 10-Foot Alien Spotted at Miami Mall? Here's What Police Has to Say on Alleged Claim in Viral Video.

Aliens Spotted in Brazil?

“Strange Alien beings” roaming an island in southern Brazil pic.twitter.com/F58p8lI1lw — Conspiratorial Report (@CnsprtrlRprt) January 6, 2024

10-Foot-Tall 'Strange Beings' on Hilltop

I've heard about the Florida mall, something similar happened in Brazil, but we filmed it. To me they are more like Nephilim than Aliens. pic.twitter.com/F4AEITBiJy — Rod (@Ro_Felippe94) January 7, 2024

