A video of a man with a disgusting reel has gone viral on social media. In the video, the man identified as Alstravage aka AL Tate can be seen walking with the video showing a caption that reads, "Me after impregnating a homeless woman so she can have something in her stomach". The disgusting and demeaning video was reported by several users on Twitter. Divya Gandotra Tando, a Twiter user shared a screenshot of Tata's video and said that the video is not funny. "Instagram kindly take down this reel. This is not funny!!," she said. She also urged the Delhi Police and the National Commission for Women (NCW) to look into the matter. Ministry of Civil Aviation Shares 'King' Shah Rukh Khan's Video to Promote DigiYatra App With #Pathan on Twitter - WATCH.

This Is Ridicules!!

Women Harassed by Alstravage’s Fans

Uss creator ko bol dete pahle Firr complaint krte 😓 — Tanmay Singh Rajpurohit 🚩🚩 (@tanmayyyy_singh) December 24, 2022

