An unpleasant experience for passengers on an Air India flight from London to Amritsar occurred when water began to seep from the overhead hand luggage storage. On X (formerly Twitter), a man shared a video of the incident depicting water dripping through the overhead storage's panel gaps and landing on a few of the seats below. A statement from Air India stated that it "regrets this unexpected incident". Air India Delhi-London Flight Suffers Cabin Leak From Overhead Storage, Videos Go Viral.

Water Drips From Panel Gaps of Overhead Storage Inside Air India Flight

Air India …. fly with us – it's not a trip … it's an immersive experience pic.twitter.com/cEVEoX0mmQ — JΛYΣƧΉ  (@baldwhiner) November 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)