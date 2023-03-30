Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video clip on Wednesday (March 29) about how a woman in India can use her skills to bring the best. Moreover, he has captioned the video in his style - "Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Hand-made & Fan-made ice cream. Only in India…". Hand-made ice cream is comprehensible, but what is fan-made? And what sort of fan is he talking about? Well, the woman has put a steel tumbler into a huge aluminium container and then attached it with a fan surrounded by ice cubes inside the enormous container. Now, it is rotating with the fan and getting cold with the ice. Therefore, she makes perfect ice cream using basic things available at home. Woman's unique style of preparing ice cream has left Anand Mahindra mighty impressed. Watch video.

Fan-Made Ice Cream

Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Hand-made & Fan-made ice cream. Only in India… pic.twitter.com/NhZd3Fu2NX — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 29, 2023

