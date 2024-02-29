The pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani, the youngest heir of Reliance Industries, and Radhika Merchant kicked off with an Anna Seva event in Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Gujarat. During the Anna Seva, approximately 51,000 villagers were served traditional Gujarati cuisine by the family. Radhika Merchant’s parents, Viren and Shaila Merchant, and her maternal grandmother also took part in the Anna Seva. This initiative aimed to provide meals to the local community and will continue in the coming days. After the 'anna seva', attendees were treated to traditional folk music, adding to the festive atmosphere of the occasion. Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: Amitabh Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, and Other Celebs Arrive at Jamnagar for the Couple's Marriage Celebrations.

View Photos of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Serving Food At the Anna Seva in Jamnagar Here:

Jamnagar, Gujarat: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding functions started with Anna Seva at the Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar. Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and other members of the Ambani family served traditional Gujarati food to villagers.… pic.twitter.com/KIXJqjdSCJ — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

