As Anant Ambani turned 31 on April 10, glimpses from his grand birthday celebration quickly went viral online. Among them, one adorable moment stole everyone’s attention. In a sweet gesture, Radhika Merchant was seen giving Anant Ambani a gentle kiss on his cheek, leaving fans calling it “pure love.” The short video, shared by a fan page, shows the couple sharing a brief conversation before walking away hand in hand. The clip was accompanied by a caption praising their bond and the simplicity of the moment. Despite the lavish celebrations, this heartfelt exchange stood out, with many users flooding social media with love for the couple and calling their chemistry warm, genuine, and truly endearing. Mumbai: Bandra-Worli Sea Link Illuminated on Anant Ambani's 31st Birthday.

Radhika Merchant Kisses Anant Ambani:

(Photo Credit: @ambani_update)

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