A clash broke out between two groups of Kabaddi players during a match of the 'Adudam Andhra' tournament on Friday, January 12, 2024. The incident took place in the Nandyal region of Andhra Pradesh. During the 'Adudam Andhra' event, a Kabaddi match took place between Chetan Kota and Nagataur, which resulted in Nagataur's defeat by five points, told Nandikotkur MPDO Sobharani. “However, after the match, tension flared up, leading to personal clashes between the two players”, he added. A video of the ugly brawl between the rival players surfaced online and is currently doing rounds on the internet. In the now-viral clip, players can be seen hitting each other with plastic chairs, kicks, and punches. Kabaddi Match Turns Into WWE-Like Fight at IIT Kanpur, Viral Video Shows Rival Players Throwing Chairs, Kicking and Punching Each Other.

Kabaddi Match Turns Into Ugly Fight During Tournament in Andhra Pradesh

#WATCH | Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh: A clash broke out between two groups of Kabaddi players during a match of the 'Adudam Andhra' tournament in Nandyal Nandikotkur MPDO Sobharani said, "During the 'Adudam Andhra' event, a Kabaddi match took place between Chetan Kota and Nagataur,… pic.twitter.com/8NNJCs924K — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

