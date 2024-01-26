A passenger on the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus encountered an unforeseen situation when his head got jammed in the bus window glass. The man from Santabommali, named Sundar Rao, poked his head out of the moving vehicle to take in some fresh air. He eventually tried to get back to his seat, but he was unable to do so since his head was lodged in the window. At the Tekkali Indira Gandhi Junction in the Srikakulam district, the bus driver stopped the vehicle after 15 minutes of fight and disturbance by other passengers. Locals and other passengers attempted to assist him in getting back inside the bus once it came to a stop. The man was eventually brought to safety after much effort. Teenager Got Her Head Stuck in a Truck’s Exhaust Pipe During Winstock Country Music Festival, Watch Video.

Man Gets His Head Jammed in Window Glass on Bus

టెక్కలిలో బస్సు కిటికీలో ఇరుక్కున్న ప్యాసింజర్ తల శ్రీకాకుళం జిల్లా టెక్కలి ఇందిరా గాంధీ జంక్షన్ వద్ద బుధవారం ఓ వ్యక్తి తల బస్సు కిటికీలో ఇరుక్కుంది. సంతబొమ్మాలికి చెందిన సుందర్ రావు అనే వ్యక్తి ఆర్టీసీ బస్సులో వస్తూ ఫిక్స్డ్ కిటికీ డోర్ నుంచి తల బయటకు పెట్టాడు. సుమారు 15… pic.twitter.com/K4CuQXc4Yy — Aadhan Telugu (@AadhanTelugu) January 25, 2024

