Controversial online influencer Andrew Tate has updated his will while while he is serving time in a Romanian prison. In a tweet, Andrew Tate said he that he would donate 100 million dollars to start a charity to protect men from "false accusations". "I updated my will from prison. I will be donating 100 million to start a charity to protect men from false accusations," he tweeted. Tate and his brother Tristan were detained in December last year and later formally arrested in Romania on kidnapping and rape charges. Andrew Tate Forced Women To Make Pornography To Sell Videos on OnlyFans, Allege Romanian Prosecutors.

Andrew Tate Makes Changes in His Will From Prison:

I updated my will from prison. I will be donating 100 million to start a charity to protect men from false accusations. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)