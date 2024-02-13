In a disturbing video that has surfaced on social media, two people employed at the renowned Vetic Pet Clinic located near R Mall in Thane was seen brutally assaulting a dog during a grooming session. The clip showed one of the uniformed staff repeatedly punching the dog on its face and body, while another recorded the video. Subsequently, the dog leaped off the bed on its rescue. The man kicked the pet dog as it ran toward the door and left the premises. The incident, which has gone viral on social media, has sparked outrage, and reignited concerns about the responsibility and behaviour of the employees at pet clinics. The animal lovers slammed the outlet and demanded strict action against the pet clinic staffers who abused the animal. Animal Cruelty: Unidentified Person Booked for Killing Cat by Throwing It off Second Floor Flat in Maharashtra’s Thane.

Sensitive Content - Dog Assaulted at Pet Clinic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StreetdogsofBombay (@streetdogsofbombay)

