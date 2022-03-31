The current Fiscal 2021-22 years will culminate soon and the new fiscal year will begin on Friday, 1st April 2022. As per the Reserve Bank of India website, all the commercial and cooperative banking institutions will remain closed on 1st April due to the annual closing of accounts. As per the rules, all the agency bank government transactions for the financial year 2021-22 must be accounted for within the same fiscal year. Twitterati took to the microblogging platform to share their messages, greetings, images and quotes on the annual closing date. Fiscal Year-End 2022 Funny Memes And Images: As Financial Year Ends on March 31, Check Out Some Hilarious Jokes, Memes & Puns on Taxpayers That Will Lighten Up Your Mood!

Annual Account Closing Date Tweets

Today is an annual account closing date. Clear all your misunderstandings, hurt, anger, resentment, guilt, fears, rejections, failures, unforgiven, envy, misbehaviour, mistakes and all negative feelings.Close the account.#GoodMorningTwitterWorld pic.twitter.com/hg8Xn0Aj0v — Sadanand D Dolhare (@SadanandDolhare) March 31, 2022

Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Ends

Today is annual Accounts closing Day 🌟 Wishing u all a Very Happy Healthy and Wealthy New Financial Year 2022-2023 🔥❣️✍ — Harsh Jain (@harshbhaiya82) March 31, 2022

End Of Financial Year 2021-22

Today is an annual account closing date. Try to clear Ur misunderstandings, Hurt,Anger,Resentment,Guilt,Fears, Rejections,Failures,Envy,Misbehavior, Mistakes,all negative feelings!!! Close these accounts Wish U'll a very Happy n healthy wealthy new financial year😊#motivation — Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji🇮🇳🚩 (@bijlis05) March 31, 2022

