A 22-year-old, Tyler Mims, along with two others, has been arrested for stealing iPhones from an Apple Store in Berkeley, California, after a video of the brazen robbery went viral. Mims faces charges of conspiracy, burglary, grand theft, and organised retail theft, with bail set at USD 810,000. The video captures the masked thief, clad in black, swiftly snatching around 50 iPhones worth nearly USD 49,230 from the store's display. The incident occurred in broad daylight at an Apple Store in Emeryville, California, prompting swift police action after the theft was reported on Monday morning, February 5. Despite the presence of a police car nearby, authorities clarified that no officers were in the area at the time of the robbery and that the car was a "ghost vehicle". Apple Store Looted in US Video: Masked Youths Barged Into Apple Stores, Steal iPhone 15, iPad and Other Devices, Livestream Entire Act.

