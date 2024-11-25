Zymrat co-founder Ujjawal Asthana, who called Bengaluru 'home' for over a decade, is moving to Pune. Ujjawal Asthana shared a note on X, formerly Twitter, on his decision to relocate. “I am leaving Bengaluru for Pune," wrote Ujjawal on X. "Bangalore has been home for 14+ years. The city has given me all the good things in my life - first job, first foreign trip, a life partner, 2 successful businesses, funding, startup acquisition, great friends, a network worth in gold and much more. I am not a local but there wasn't a day when I felt like an outsider - and if you are thinking thats because I live in a bubble of high rise and car - thats not the case. I have also lived the BMTC, Auto, Cab life in the city for longest time," he added. Ujjawal expressed that words are insufficient to capture his experience of living in Bengaluru. He emphasized that residents and visitors alike should look beyond the commonly mentioned clichés of "weather, coffee, beer, and startups" to truly understand what life is like in the Karnataka capital. "Bangalore is not a city, it is a beautiful experience that is hard to explain in words. You experience it once you live with the people here and walk in the lanes of Jayanagar. People who call Bangalore "meh", need to live beyond the weather, coffee, beer and startups," he further said. Bengaluru: In Rare Bonhomie, DK Shivakumar and Tejasvi Surya Inspect Trial Metro Service on Newly Extended Green Line From Nagasandra to Madavara.

Asthana Ujjawal Ditches Bengaluru for Pune

Personal note: I am leaving Bangalore for Pune. Bangalore has been home for 14+ years. The city has given me all the good things in my life - first job, first foreign trip, a life partner, 2 successful businesses, funding, startup acquisition, great friends, a network worth in… — ujjawal (@ujjawalasthana) November 24, 2024

