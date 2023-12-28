In a touching moment, a Sikh cab driver, Charanjit Singh Atwal, showed steadfast integrity by returning a sizeable amount of money that a thoughtless client had left behind. With more than 30 years of experience driving taxis in Melbourne, Australia, Atwal has surely dealt with a wide range of scenarios and difficulties at work. But it was only recently that the public showed interest in and respect for it. Atwal described that he frequently found things that other travellers had left behind. But on this specific day, he discovered something noteworthy in the backseat of his taxi: almost 8,000 Australian dollars, or roughly Rs 4.53 lakh. Atwal had an opportunity to benefit financially, but his integrity won out. He brought the found cash to the local police station without thinking twice, making sure its rightful owner would get it securely. Man Gets his Bag with MacBook & Cash Back After Kolkata Uber Driver Comes All The Way Back At Midnight To Return It! 'Uber' Happy Story Goes Viral Viral.

Sikh Driver Returns 8,000 Australian Dollars Left in His Taxi by Passenger in Melbourne

