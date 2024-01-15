An auto-rickshaw was spotted operating on the recently inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in Mumbai, brazenly disregarding traffic regulations. Pictures of the auto navigating on the MTHL highway has gone viral on social media. Netizens reacted to the viral images on X, formerly twitter and asked if they will be allowed to bring their two wheelers on the highway. Another joked about it and wrote "Wow. They finally made it. Fast moving vehicle category". Motorbikes, autorickshaws and tractors have been prohibited on the longest MTHL sea bridge, that connects Navi Mumbai to South Mumbai. Earlier police officials said that heavy vehicles moving at high speed pose huge threat on small vehicles and that is why autos and two-wheelers have been restricted in the area. Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Special: From Speed Limit to Toll Prices, Here's All About India's Longest Sea Bridge Set to Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 12.

Autorikshaw spotted on Atal Setu in Mumbai: