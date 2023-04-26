After viewing a recently surfaced video of an elephant saving the life of a drowning man, one will undoubtedly believe that elephants are the most intelligent animals in the entire animal kingdom. In the viral clip, a man can be seen desperately floating along a river while drowning and waving for assistance. Elephants are attempting to cross the same river in the backdrop. Unexpectedly, a baby elephant rushes to the man's aid, wading into the water and lending him assistance with his trunk. Mother Elephant Saves Calf from Drowning in River; Viral Video Leaves Viewers Emotional.

Baby Elephant Rushes to Rescue Man

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earth Reels (@earth.reel)

