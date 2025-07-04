Social media influencer Archita Phukan, popularly known as Babydoll Archi, her name on Instagram has set the internet on fire. Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as “Archita Pukham video viral Original,” “Baby Doll Archi viral video,” “Archita pukham video viral link,” and more. What made Archita Phukan become an overnight internet sensation is yet to be confirmed. Netizens are curious to learn more about Archita Phukan, with search terms such as “Archita Phukan Wikipedia,” “Archita Phukan koun hai,” and “Archita Phukan biography” picking up the pace. The young influencer is believed to be from Assam, which is also the region most interested in this topic, as per Google Trends. If you are one of Babydoll Archita's followers, you will be aware of her love for posting reels on trending Instagram songs and trends. She recently did a transition reel on the trending “Dame Un Grrr” song. “Dame Un Grrr” has become a viral Spanish anthem created by Kate Linn, a Romanian artist. The musical track with catchy tunes has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram. Archita Phukan also did her glam version of the “Dame Un Grrr” trend, and it is a must-watch for her fans! Archita Pukham Video Viral: Who Is Babydoll Archi aka Archita Phukan? Everything To Know About Trending Instagram Reels Posted by Social Media Influencer.

Babydoll Archi Viral Video: Watch Archita Phukan Nail ‘Dame Un Grrr’ Trend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archita Phukan (@babydoll_archi)

Enjoy Dame Un Grrr (Official Video)

