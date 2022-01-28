"We're in the Endgame Now" this dialogue by Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) 's Doctor Strange brilliantly describes viewers' feelings ahead of the final episode of the Korean drama, Bad and Crazy. The much-loved crime mystery thriller starring Lee Dong Wook as Ryu Soo-yeol/In Jae Hui and Wi Ha-Joon as K premiered on December 17, 2021. It is all set to air its final episode on December 28, 2022, at 22:40 KST or 7:10 PM IST. In the last one month, the craze for Lee Dong Wook and Wi Ha-Joon's bromance among fans is unmissable. Fans cannot stop praising the Goblin star Wook's acting chops and find his Greek God handsome look irresistible. And they also are crushing hard on Squid Game actor Ha-Joon's cute mannerisms and action-packed heroism. The fan edits and Instagram trending reels on Lee Dong Wook and Wi Ha-Joon have flooded the social media, and ahead of Bad and Crazy Episode 12, we bring you a handful of the most exciting reels. Gong Yoo Shares Pics on Instagram, and Lee Dong Wook's Comment Makes Goblin Fans Excited Seeing Their Bromance.

Meet The Hottest Cop in Town - Ryu Soo-yeol

And His Cutie 'Partner-In-Crime' - K

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rafa🌱 (@hyunclip)

Bromance or Married Couple - Your Pick

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♥️🇰🇷سریال های کره ای 🇰🇷♥️ (@kdraluv)

Best Duo - Lee Dong Wook and Wi Ha-Joon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bayan (@beorses)

How Many Times Have You Watched It, Me: YES

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ella ♡ (@moonxwaves)

Lee Dong Wook Deserves To Win Every Award Out There

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 위하준 Wi Ha Jun (@wihajoonedit)

Their Chaotic Madness is So Sexy

Who's More Cute? Me: YES

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iQIYI 爱奇艺 (@iqiyi)

They Are So Crazy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎞 (@vincezre)

I Want Him

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taksina🌷 (@toonysia)

Want Him Too

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rei (@taecvhs)

Love Them So Much

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐂𝐀𝐈 || ВЕТРЕНЫЙ (@reyyanmiran577)

Did W Tell You, We Love Them

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tol. (@skuzluv)

