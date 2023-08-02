Workplaces these days are trying their level best to provide comfort and a stress-free environment to their employees. Dance is considered to be one of the best stress-busters that not only uplifts a person's mood but also ensures physical fitness. In a video going viral on social media, employees are seen vibing to the beats of Bhangra in their workplace. The video shows the employees perfectly synchronizing with the trainer on the popular song 'Label Black'. The employees are clearly having fun. The trainer shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Bas asa office mil jaye [sic]”. Delhi Metro Pole Dance Viral Video: Two Women Show Sensual Moves on Song 'Main to Beghar Hoon', Leaves Netizens Asking 'WHY'.

Watch Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahil sharma (@sahil_sharma0007)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)