BBC Anchor Lukwesa Burak reacted after her video of hilarious blunder went viral on social media. Burak was caught mid-stretch live on national television. She was sitting with her hands raised in the air when the camera suddenly turned back to her. After a few seconds of silence, Burak managed to continue with the programme. She reacted to the viral and said that 'Thank you folks: Colleagues - present & former, and all you wonderful viewers." Video of BBC Anchor Shaun Ley Wearing Shorts Under Desk Goes Viral; Prompts Hilarious Reactions On Social Media (Watch Video).

BBC Anchor Lukwesa Burak Reacts To Her Viral Video

Thank you folks: Colleagues - present & former, and all you wonderful viewers. X https://t.co/6LzyVCXXqe — Lukwesa Burak (@LukwesaBurak) May 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)