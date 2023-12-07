BBC female anchor Maryam Moshiri has landed in a controversy after she was seen showing middle finger live on camera. A video of BBC News broadcast opening with Maryam Moshiri giving the middle finger went viral on social media. The viral video shows the BBC anchor giving the middle finger live on the broadcast before transitioning to delivering the morning news. Later, in a post on X, Moshiri apologised and said her action was part of a private joke. "It was a private joke with the team and I’m so sorry it went out on air! It was not my intention for this to happen and I’m sorry if I offended or upset anyone. I wasn’t ‘ flipping the bird’ at viewers or even a person really," she said. BBC Anchor Lukwesa Burak Reacts After Video of Her Hilarious Blunder on Live Television Goes Viral; Check Tweet.

BBC Anchor Maryam Moshiri Caught on Camera Giving Middle Finger During Live Broadcast:

🚨#WATCH: As BBC News opens with anchor Maryam Moshiri was caught giving the middle finger live on the broadcast before transitioning to delivering the morning news pic.twitter.com/1l4tHccEM2 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 6, 2023

Maryam Moshiri Issues Statement on 'Middle Finger' on Camera Controversy:

Hey everyone , yesterday just before the top of the hour I was joking around a bit with the team in the gallery. I was pretending to count down as the director was counting me down from 10-0.. including the fingers to show the number. So from 10 fingers held up to one. When… — Maryam Moshiri (@BBCMaryam) December 7, 2023

