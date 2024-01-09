Much to the internet’s surprise, a child was seen behind the wheel of a Mahindra Thar on a busy Bengaluru road in a recently surfaced video on X. The child was purportedly driving the SUV while sitting on the lap of a man. A journalist shared the clip on microblogging site while highlighting the serious traffic violation that reportedly took place near MG Road Metro station. He also tagged the traffic police and other concerned authorities while sharing the vehicle number along with the video. The clip is currently doing rounds on the internet. Bengaluru Traffic Police Use 'Yamaraja' to Warn Motorists Against Violations.

Child Takes Steering Wheel of Mahindra Thar on Busy Bengaluru Road

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)