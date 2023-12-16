As if finding dead insects in food wasn't disturbing enough, now a man was shocked to discover live snail in his meal ordered online. A live snail unexpectedly appeared in the salad that a Bengaluru man had placed an online order via food delivery platform Swiggy, causing him much distress. The customer was extremely disgusted, as he shared a video of the incident on social media, sparking a general outcry of displeasure. "Swiggy, do whatever you can to ensure this sh*t doesn’t happen to others… Bengaluru folks take note", he wrote in caption alongside the video showing the live snail emerging from the lettuce. Meanwhile, the company respond to the post after the video went viral. Bengaluru Woman Discovers Dead Cockroach in Chicken Fried Rice Ordered Via Food Delivery App Zomato, Company Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Bengaluru Man Finds Live Snail in Salad Ordered Online

Never ordering from @LeonGrill ever again!@SwiggyCares do whatever you can to ensure this shit doesn't happen to others... Blr folks take note Ughhhhh pic.twitter.com/iz9aCsJiW9 — Dhaval singh (@Dhavalsingh7) December 15, 2023

Swiggy Responds After Video Goes Viral

Hi Dhaval. That is terrible. Please help us with the order ID, so we can look into it. ^Sai — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) December 15, 2023

