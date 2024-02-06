A dangerous stunt pulled out by two men riding a scooter and another one on a bike in Bengaluru in order to record social media videos resulted in serious injuries, highlighting the perils of such activities. The video posted on X showed bikers trying to capture a shot of a McLaren Supercar in motion. A CCTV camera installed nearby captured the dangerous act observed on Vittal Mallya Road in Bengaluru. But their love for creating Instagram Reels almost put an end to their lives. The bike and the scooter lost balance after hitting the automobile from behind, and all the men fell to the ground. The clip is currently doing rounds on social media. Bengaluru Metro Prank Video: Man Gets Arrested For Pranking Women on Namma Metro Station, Coaches.

Men on Scooter, Bike Crash Into McLaren Supercar in Bengaluru

Biker 🏍 who was tailing a McLaren supercar 🏎 on Vittal Mallya road, collided with each other. People are so obsessed with capturing videos of supercars and creating Instagram reels 🤦#RoadSafety #TrafficIncident #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/6doQEKkqE4 — ThirdEye (@3rdEyeDude) February 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)