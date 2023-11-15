The Most Hi-Tech Dosa restaurant in Bangalore faces criticism as a viral video showcases a chef using a broom to clean the dosa tawa. The video shared on Facebook by @Thefoodiebae reveals the dosa-making process, leaving viewers unsettled. The chef, working in the open kitchen, sprays water on the tawa before sweeping it with a broom, causing water to turn to steam on the hot surface. Despite the large tawa's capacity to make 12 dosas, the unconventional cleaning method has sparked outrage among social media users, raising concerns about hygiene practices in the kitchen. Dead Rat Drops On Customer's Food Table at IKEA Restaurant in Bengaluru, Swedish Company Posts Apology After Pic Goes Viral.

A video of an eatery in #Bengaluru using a #broom to clean a pan of crumbs and to smear ghee across it before making #dosas has sparked a debate on social media. Another talking point about the video was the amount of ghee being used to fry each dosa. It prompted some users to… pic.twitter.com/n0hbjSygdT — Voice of Assam (@VoiceOfAxom) November 15, 2023

