An awful video of road rage in Bengaluru has surfaced online. In the video, an enraged man can be seen stepping off of his scooter and banging on the driver's side window. After hurling abuses at the victim, the guy grabbed a rock and broke the car's windscreen before fleeing. The victim, Bernard Mascarenhas, recorded the entire incident on his mobile phone camera and then uploaded the clip to his Instagram account. The incident took place on November 22 near the Horamavu Bridge in the city. According to Mascarenhas, a complaint has been filed with the local police regarding the matter. The video of the incident is currently doing rounds on the internet. Road Rage in Bengaluru: Woman Claims Bikers Forcefully Collided With Her Car, Tried to Break Open Window; Police Launch Probe (Watch Video).

Bengaluru Road Rage Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bernard Mascarenhas (@bernardmascarenhas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)