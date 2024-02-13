In a shocking incident that unfolded on the streets of Bengaluru, a helmetless rider was seen assaulting police personnel when he tried to take his picture for violating traffic norms. A video that has gone viral on social media showed the offender biting the police constable's hand, who stopped him for violating traffic rules. The violator then snatched the mobile phone of the cop and attacked him. The incident that took place on Monday, February 12, at around 12 pm in Wilson Garden Traffic police limits sparked heated discussion on social media. Bengaluru police promptly responded to the situation and arrested the accused, identified as S Syed Shafi. A criminal case has been booked against the perpetrator. Bengaluru Shocker: Students Forced to Clean Toilets at Government School, Teacher Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

Helmetless Driver Assaults Cop in Bengaluru:

Bengaluru Police Responds To Video:

ವಿಲ್ಸನ್ ಗಾರ್ಡನ್ ಸಂಚಾರ ಠಾಣಾ ವ್ಯಾಪ್ತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂದು ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 12 ಗಂಟೆ ಸುಮಾರಿಗೆ ಈ ಘಟನೆ ನಡೆದಿದ್ದು. ಎಫ್‌ಟಿವಿಆರ್ (ಟ್ರಾಫಿಕ್ ಕಾನ್‌ಸ್ಟೆಬಲ್ ಬಳಸುವ ಮೊಬೈಲ್ ಫೋನ್) ಬಳಸಿ ಹೆಲ್ಮೆಟ್ ಉಲ್ಲಂಘನೆಗಾಗಿ, ಸಂಪರ್ಕ ರಹಿತ ಉಲ್ಲಂಘನೆ ಜಾರಿ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವಾಗ.ಸಂಚಾರ ಉಲ್ಲಂಘನೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ ಮೊಬೈಲ್ ಫೋನ್ ಕಸಿದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದುಆತನನ್ನು… — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) February 12, 2024

