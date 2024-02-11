On a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus in Bengaluru, an unexpected and chaotic incident was recently captured on camera, wherein two female passengers can be seen engaging in a heated argument that eventually escalates into a violent altercation. A typical bus ride from Majestic to Peenya was converted into a dramatic fight by both passengers in the vicinity of the Rajajinagar Police Station bus stop. Although the exact date of the event is yet unknown, the video depicts a frightening scenario in which the women are seen hitting each other with slippers. The argument only grew more heated in spite of other passengers' attempts to diffuse the tension. The bizarre clip is currently doing rounds on social media. Bengaluru: Called Aunty, Woman Smashes ATM Guard With Slippers; Case Registered.

Women Passengers Beat Each Other With Slippers During Bus Ride in Bengaluru

Women slipper each other on bus in Bengaluru! A verbal argument between two women passengers on a moving BMTC bus, over sliding the window glass, took a serious turn when they started hitting each other with shoes. (Source: Fwd) pic.twitter.com/ZnLPBReYQZ — Rakesh Prakash (@rakeshprakash1) February 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)