In a remarkable display of innovation, an Uber driver from Bengaluru, identified as Durai, has designed a paddle shifter to alleviate his shoulder pain caused by manually shifting gears. The story came to light when a techie, Parth Parmar, shared his experience of meeting and travelling with Durai. Parmar posted a video of Durai explaining his ingenious device, which he had designed himself due to the discomfort he experienced while changing gears. The entire setup cost Durai Rs. 9,000. Parmar expressed his hope that Durai receives the right support and guidance to further develop his invention, stating, “This could be huge. No dearth of talent in India.” The post quickly went viral, with netizens lauding Durai’s innovative spirit. German Singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann Sings ‘Ram Aayenge’ Song, Soulful Rendition of Ram Bhajan Goes Viral.

Innovation on Wheels

